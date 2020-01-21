Iran acknowledged on Tuesday that two Russian anti-aircraft missiles were fired at a Ukrainian commercial jet near Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

A new preliminary report by Iran's Civil Aviation Organization stopped short of specifically blaming the TOR-M1 missile system for the January 8 shootdown of the Ukraine International Airways Boeing 737-800.

The report identifies missiles fired at the aircraft as coming from the TOR-M1 system.

In 2017, Iran received the delivery of 29 TOR-M1 units from Russia under a contract worth an estimated $700 million.

However, the report said “the impact of these missiles on the accident and the analysis of this action under is under investigation.”

Iran initially denied hat it fired missiles at the plane but following international pressure it later admitted anti-aircraft fire from the country's Revolutionary Guard had been to blame.

The Tor short-range air defense system, code-named the SA-15 by NATO, was designed during Soviet times to shoot down aircraft and precision guided weapons.

It is mounted on a tracked vehicle and carries a radar and a pack of eight missiles. Each vehicle can operate independently. Tor has a range of up to 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) and can hit aerial targets at altitudes of up to 6 kilometers (about 19,700 feet).

Tor missiles explode near their target, taking it down with shrapnel that devastates engines, fuel tanks and other vital components.