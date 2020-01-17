Libya's Haftar holds talks in Athens ahead of Berlin summit

Libya's General Khalifa Haftar has arrived in Greece for talks ahead of Sunday's summit in Berlin.

The summit will bring together world powers with interests in Libya, including Russia, Turkey, France and Italy. The country has major oil and natural gas reserves and has also become a gateway to Europe for migrants and refugees.

Athens has not been invited to the Berlin talks and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says Greece will block any European peace deal on Libya unless an Ankara-Tripoli deal on maritime borders is scrapped. Athens says the agreement ignores Greek sea-rights in the energy-rich area.

