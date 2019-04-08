France under pressure to condemn Haftar as EU seeks unity on Libya crisis

As EU Foreign Ministers discussed the future of Libya in a meeting on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc was united on echoing the G7's call for eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar to halt his advance on Tripoli.

She called for a truce and a return to political negotiations in the war-torn country.

Yet the positions of EU Member States on the Libya civil war have so far been everything but aligned.

France pressed to condemn Haftar

France is under growing pressure to condemn Haftar's advance on the capital Tripoli -- rather than blame all sides of the conflict, like in the G7 Foreign Ministers statement issued last week.

"We urge all involved parties to immediately halt all military activity and movements toward Tripoli," the statement said.

It was German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas who clarified that Haftar was more specifically targetted by the G7 statement, while French Foreign Minister Le Drian emphasised the need for a 'political solution' in Libya.

On Monday, British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt singled out Haftar for criticism ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers Council. According to The Guardian newspaper, he will press France to condemn Haftar specifically.

France, which has been heavily involved in facilitating the peace talks in Libya, had so far considered Haftar as a key player in the crisis but has denied supporting him as his forces sought to push into the capital Tripoli.

A French diplomatic source said on Monday that France had no prior warning of Libya's eastern commander Khalifa Haftar's advance on the capital Tripoli and was not trying to clandestinely undermine the country's peace process.

"The immediate need in Libya is to protect the civilian population, put an end to the fighting, and get all the key Libyan players back around the table," the diplomat said. France had "no hidden agenda", the official added.

Mogherini plays down divisions

In a press conference following the EU Foreign Ministers meeting, Mogherini played down the bloc's divisions.

"There have been different perspectives", Mogherini told reporters, "but member states realize the need for a united European voice."

No formal written conclusions were adopted by EU Ministers, she added.

Meanwhile, intense fighting continued on the ground between Haftar's forces and the internationally recognised government in Tripoli.

A spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry said on Monday fighting in the south of the capital had killed at least 25 people, including fighters and civilians, and wounded 80.

The LNA say 19 of its soldiers had died in recent days.

The United Nations said 2,800 people had been displaced by clashes and many more could flee.