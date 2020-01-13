The leaders of the warring sides in Libya will meet in Moscow on Monday in order to sign a ceasefire agreement, a Libyan official said.

Khaled al-Mechri, the president of the Council of State based in Tripoli, told Libyan television the signing of this agreement would pave the way for the revival of the political process.

In a brief televised statement, the Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj called on Libyans to "turn the page".

"I call on all Libyans to turn the page on the past, to reject discord and to unite to move towards stability and peace," he said.

Reports of violation

The truce that began Sunday seemed to be holding even as immediate reports of violations by both sides raised concerns.

The truce, proposed by Russia and Turkey, could be the first break in fighting in months, and the first brokered by international players.

It came as Libya's civil war was on the brink of a major escalation. Different foreign countries back Libya's two rival governments, and these outside players have recently been stepping up their involvement in the oil-rich nation's conflict.

Both Russia and Turkey have been accused of exacerbating the conflict in Libya by sending military aid the warring parties. Meanwhile, Moscow and Ankara have brokered a new truce in Syria, where they also support opposing sides in that country's conflict.

Sarraj was in Istanbul for talks Sunday with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In Libya, there's been a broad diplomatic push to hold a peace summit in Berlin early this year. Calls for direct talks between the Libyan leaders have come from the United Nations, European powers and the rival sides' allies. The goal would be to end the 7-year civil war and possibly move toward nationwide elections.

But it's proven difficult to stop the fighting.

''Violations'' were reported just minutes after the ceasefire was supposed to start early Sunday, according to Libya's Tripoli-based government, which is supported by the UN. The written statement didn't specify the type of violations.

Meanwhile, the east-based forces led by ex-general Khalifa Haftar said '' random'' projectiles were also fired at their front lines, according to a top commander. He said the attacks weren't large enough to warrant a response.

Libya is governed by duelling authorities, one based in the east and the other in the west in Tripoli. Each relies on different militias for support. Both sides have different stipulations in order to halt the wider conflict.

The Tripoli government wants Haftar's forces to end their siege of the capital. Haftar has been dug in along the city's southern reaches since April, but his forces have made significant advances in recent weeks. Haftar and his allies want to dissolve the militias fighting to hold Tripoli.

''Withdrawal is not on the table,'' said Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub, the top Haftar commander who spoke with the AP by phone.

Foreign interference

Moscow is allegedly deploying Russian mercenaries to fight alongside Haftar's forces, according to Libya's UN-supported government.

Last week, Erdogan said his country was deploying military units to Libya to reinforce the Tripoli government.

Aguila Saleh, head of the east-based parliament, addressed Egyptian lawmakers in Cairo on Sunday to say that if Turkey sends troops, his government will call on the Egyptian armed forces to intervene in Libya.

The eastern government is supported by France Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and other key Arab countries.

Turkey, Italy and Qatar support the Tripoli government.

In an interview with the Italian daily La Stampa, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called for an EU peacekeeping force to deploy in Libya in order to enforce any ceasefire agreement.