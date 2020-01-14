BREAKING NEWS

Chemical emergency alert after big explosion in Tarragona, Spain

Chemical emergency alert after big explosion in Tarragona, Spain
A chemical emergency alert has been activated in northeastern Spain following a big explosion in an industrial zone.

It happened in a petrochemical plant near Tarragona — 115 kilometres southwest of Barcelona — on Tuesday evening.

As a preventative measure, civil protection authorities warned people to stay indoors.

It is unclear if there are any casualties at this stage.

Local residents posted videos showing the aftermath of the blast, with flames and a big column of black smoke emerging from an area dotted with big industrial tanks.

