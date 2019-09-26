Large fire breaks out at French chemicals factory in Rouen

A large fire is raging at a chemicals factory in the northern French city of Rouen, local authorities said, adding that there were no reported victims at this stage.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Thursday.

Around 200 firefighters are currently tackling the flames and a security cordon had been put in place.

Besides Rouen, residents of 11 surrounding municipalities were asked to stay at home, while schools in the area will remain closed.

Prefect Pierre-André Durand said that while the black smoke, linked to the presence of chemicals, may provoke anxiety, the "first analysis did not reveal any acute toxicity on the main molecules, which is rather reassuring".

"We have no evidence that there is a risk associated with fumes," said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on RTL radio.

The fire at the factory of Lubrizol had started around 02:40 am CEST.

The factory, which makes oil additives, is classified as a SEVESO site, i.e. industrial establishments in the European Union where dangerous substances are used or stored in large quantities.

According to media reports, an acrid smell surrounded the site.