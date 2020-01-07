Watch live: EU's foreign affairs chief Borrell set to speak on Libya

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is meeting on Tuesday in Brussels with the Foreign Affairs Ministers of France, Italy, Germany and the UK to discuss the situation in Libya.

Borrell, who is also the Vice-President of the European Commission, warned in a statement that "recent developments in Libya indicate that an escalation of violence around Tripoli could be imminent".

"We condemn attacks such as Saturday’s strike against the military school, which only bring more violence and human suffering," the statement said.

Borrell called the Foreign Affairs ministers meeting to "work genuinely towards a political solution to the crisis in Libya".

"The European Union calls on all sides to engage in a political process under the leadership of the United Nations. The European Union will continue to deploy all efforts towards finding a peaceful and political solution to this process," Borrell said.

France's Jean-Yves Le Drian, Germany's Heiko Maas, Italy's Luigi Di Maio and Britain's Dominic Raab will discuss the situation in Libya with Borrell.

The High Representative will address the press at approximately 15:30 CEST in Brussels.

Click on the player above to watch his press conference live.