Kosovo's president has set a deadline in a bid to break the deadlock around forming a new government.

Hashim Thaci gave the largest party from October's election — Vetevendosje — 48 hours to form a governing coalition.

It came after Thaci met Albin Kurti, the leader of Vetevendosje — also known as the Self-Determination Movement — on Monday.

Following the meeting, Thaci issued a lengthy statement on Facebook saying Kurti must put forward a mandate for prime minister.

He continued on Twitter, saying that he had hoped that Kurti would "commit the constitutional step of asking for a PM mandate" in order to break the three-month stalemate.

"He may seek further delay, but to [the] great disappointment of the people of Kosovo," the president continued, adding that this raises the risk of a "completely unnecessary constitutional crisis".

Meanwhile, Kurti issued his own statement on Twitter, lacking in clear detail as to the steps forward.

Another member of Vetevendosje, the Secretary of External and International Relations, Kreshnik Ahmeti, disputed the timetable, however, saying that there was no mention of the deadline in the meeting.

Ahmeti added that they would put forward a mandate for prime minister in the next meeting with the president. For the president, however, he will be hoping that the mandate will be put forward within the next day.

Vetevendosje won 29 of the 120 seats in Kosovo's parliament.

Kurti is in coalition talks with the centre-right Democratic League of Kosovo, which came second in the election, winning 28 seats. The parties disagreed on who will be appointed Kosovo's new president after Thaci's mandate expires in 2021. To avoid a minority government, Kurti would need the support of smaller parties too.

The new cabinet will need to include a representative of the ethnic Serb minority, according to Kosovo's constitution.

The snap polls were held after the resignation in July of former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj who was summoned by a Netherlands-based international court to be questioned over alleged war crimes.

Formerly part of the ex-Yugoslavia, Kosovo gained independence after a NATO bombing campaign that followed a bloody Serb crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia and many other countries don't recognise it.

