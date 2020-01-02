BREAKING NEWS

Drone show as Shanghai welcomes in the new year

Nearly 2,000 drones took the Tuesday night sky and illuminated the Huangpu River in east China's Shanghai Municipality to welcome the new year.

At night, the drones took off by the Huangpu River. They formed various patterns, ranging from the Earth to a dragon.

At around midnight, the drones gathered to become a running man.

