Tourists have gathered in Lapland to watch Santa Claus head off to deliver presents across the world on Christmas Eve.

At a ceremony in Rovaniemi, northern Finland, songs were sung outside Santa's workshop before the white-bearded Christmas icon boarded his sleigh.

Christmas Eve is when Father Christmas is believed to visit the home of every child across the world and deliver presents.

Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland, is the official 'home' of Santa Claus and the Santa village receives as many as 32,000 letter per day and thousands of visitors from across the world.

