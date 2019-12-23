Astronaut Luca Parmitano snares his first Dragon supply spacecraft

A few months before his return to Earth, Euronews space correspondent and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano sends the latest instalment of Space Chronicles, a series in which he documents his experiences on the International Space Station (ISS).

In this episode Luca tells us how he was able to catch hold of his first Dragon supply spacecraft, the SpaceX-19, using a robotic arm.

With the new supplies, Parmitano will be able to continue experiments to measure, for instance, how brains adapt to microgravity, comparing results with the first operations.

Luca is also analysing how the genome changes in microgravity for microscopic aquatic animals called rotifers.

“There are tiny creatures […] that are very resistant to extreme conditions”, explains the astronaut. “Maybe we can understand how the gene expression changes for humans as well while we are on orbit”.

Soon, Luca Parmitano will be sending a new video from the space, talking about the end of the year but also the end of his mission.