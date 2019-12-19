BREAKING NEWS

Space Chronicles with Luca Parmitano

Ask the Astronaut: In space, how do you experience time?

Flickr
Flickr -
Copyright
Flickr
By Euronews 
Text size Aa Aa

We asked for your questions to Euronews space correspondent and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano.

More than one hundred questions were sent in from around the internet – Facebook to Twitter, Instagram to Reddit. They ranged from the sublime – Juliette, aged 10, asked which of your five senses do you use the most in space – to the ridiculous: “How do you fart in space?”

Luca has chosen his favourites and will be answering in a weekly series called Ask Our Astronaut.

Here is a Reddit question from @drunkhussar:

"How do you experience time?"

In this episode, Luca Parmitano tells us more about time perception in the International Space Station.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.