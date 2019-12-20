Russian ice divers put up New Year's tree in Lake Baikal

Video footage has emerged showing a trio of Russian ice divers planting an artificial fir tree in the world's deepest lake.
"We wanted to congratulate people with the upcoming New Year's holidays," 27-year-old ice swimmer and blogger Yegor Lesnoi told AFP on Friday.
Instead of wetsuits and scuba diving gear, the trio wore just festive trunks and socks and Santa hats as they performed a brief underwater dance routine around the tree.
The mission near the village of Sarma was "both challenging and interesting", he said.
The tree was installed near the shore, at the depth of three metres, after the swimmers cut a hole in the thick ice.
They said the water temperature of just above freezing and an icy wind did not deter them.
But even though the men have several years of experience this week's dive was particularly difficult because they had to swim under the ice, Lesnoi said.
The men said they also wanted to promote clean living. The swimmers also removed several car tyres from the water, they said.
More No Comment
Student protest outside university in New Delhi
Graffiti in Barcelona shows El Clasico rivals kissing
Impeachment supporters sing outside White House
Activists demand Australia declares a climate emergency
Queen opens new session of UK parliament
State of emergency declared as wildfires rage in Australia
21 injured in clashes during Barcelona v Real Madrid 'Clasico' match
Ping-pong-playing robots and other gadgets from Tokyo showcase
The workers behind China's frozen festival
Graffiti in Barcelona shows El Clasico rivals kissing
1,500 Russian military students attend Kremlin Cadet Ball
Star Wars fans out in force for 'The Rise of Skywalker'
Intricate sculptured ice hotel opens in Sweden
Light show brings festive cheer to New Taipei City