Barcelona face Real Madrid in postponed El Clasico amid heavy security

El Clasico, the biggest match in the Spanish football calendar, is set to go ahead tonight after the highly anticipated contest between Barcelona and Real Madrid was postponed back in October amid security concerns.

While in football terms the stakes couldn’t be higher, with the fierce rivals neck and neck at the top of the La Liga table, El Clasico will be played in the Catalan capital amid ongoing political protests.

The game was supposed to be played on October 26 but was called off following a wave of sometimes violent protests in Barcelona, a result of the jail sentences handed down to nine Catalan separatist leaders that month.

While the city is much calmer two months later, there have been calls from an activist group for tonight’s match at the Nou Camp to be used as a stage for protests in front of a global audience.

Democratic Tsunami has urged supporters to gather near the stadium ahead of tonight’s kick-off, which is scheduled for 8 pm CET.

The group has insisted any protest must be non-violent, and it said the world will see the message “Spain, sit and talk”.

A 3,000-strong force of public and private security officers will be attempting to ensure the game is not disrupted.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu told reporters: “Whoever wants to protest peacefully can do so, the Camp Nou is a space for freedom of expression. The game will not be postponed again, it’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure it goes ahead.”

In recent years Barcelona have come out on top in El Clasico matches in the league, and the champions are chasing a fifth league title in just six seasons.

Real Madrid last won the league in the 2016-17 season.