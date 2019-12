This is the moment a car got sandwiched between two trams in the Czech Republic.

Footage released by police in Brno — a city 185 kilometres south-east of the capital Prague — shows the vehicle colliding with the trams within seconds of each other.

Pictures released by the fire service show the mangled wreck of the car.

Firefighters removed the roof and rescued a man only suffered slight injuries in the incident, which happened on Monday morning.