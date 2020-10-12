Fourteen people have been injured after a truck collided with a tram in the Swiss city of Zurich.

The accident happened around 10 am CEST near the Letzigrund soccer stadium in Switzerland’s largest city.

Initial reports suggest the truck driver was reversing out of a construction site and collided with the passing tram, which was travelling to the city centre.

The collision ripped a gash down the side of the tram. The considerable material damage is likely to amount to several hundred thousand francs, police estimated.

Seven men, including an 11-year-old boy, and seven women were wounded onboard the "well-occupied" tram.

Two other people were "moderately injured" and most received mainly cuts and bruises.

A nearby hotel made various rooms available for emergency services to accommodate and treat some of the injured.

Authorities had examined a "leaking liquid" at the accident site but determined that it posed no danger to people or the environment.

The cause of the accident is now being investigated and Zurich police are appealing for witnesses.

The surrounding streets remain closed to all traffic for several hours in the area of the accident site.