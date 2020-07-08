At least two people have been killed after two passenger trains collided head-on in western Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Around 20 others are believed to have been injured in the crash, some in serious condition.

Police say there were "about thirty people on the trains" at the time of the collision, including drivers and guards.

The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate says the collision took place around 15.10 between stations at Nové Hamry and Pernink near the German border.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision and rescuers from Germany were assisting at the site.

Police say one person has been detained and criminal proceedings have been opened on suspicion of "committing a crime of general negligence."

Both trains were operating between the Czech town of Karlovy Vary and the town of Johanngeorgenstadt in the German state of Saxony.

The two damaged trains belonged to the Czech public railway company, Ceske Drahe.

The region's rail network is surrounded by mountainous areas, which has complicated access for rescue workers.