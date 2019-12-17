Trump's approval rating mostly unchanged despite impeachment

Donald Trump's presidency is a roller coaster everywhere except in his approval rating.

There have been ups (the economy, the killing of an ISIS leader) and there have been downs (the Mueller investigation and impeachment inquiry, to start) in his presidency. Through it all, though, the president's job approval has remained steady across all polls, the NBC News/Wall Street Journal's included.

Trump's approval rating has hovered within the same nine-point range (upper: 47 percent in the Oct. 14-17, 2018, poll; lower: 38 percent in Oct. 23-26, 2017) since his inauguration in January 2017.

The chart below shows Trump's approval rating history, along with those of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton when they were president. It will be updated when new polls are published.

#embed-20191021-presidential-approval iframe {width: 1px;min-width: 100%}

