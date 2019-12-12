BREAKING NEWS

Ask Our Astronaut | How do you stay sane in space?

By  Julie Gaubert 
Back in October, we asked for your questions for Euronews space correspondent and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano.

More than a hundred of you sent them in, from all around the internet – Facebook to Twitter, Instagram to Reddit.

They ranged from the sublime – Juliette, aged 10, asked which of your five senses do you use the most in space – to the potentially explosive: “How do you fart in space?”

Luca has chosen his favourites and will be answering in a weekly series called Ask Our Astronaut.

Here is a question from @brunoalves1670:

"How do you keep yourselves psychologically healthy in space?"

In this episode, Luca Parmitano tells us more about mental health in the International Space Station.

  • In collaboration with the European Space Agency

Video editor • Camille Simonet

