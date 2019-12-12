Ask Our Astronaut | How do you stay sane in space?

Back in October, we asked for your questions for Euronews space correspondent and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano.

More than a hundred of you sent them in, from all around the internet – Facebook to Twitter, Instagram to Reddit.

They ranged from the sublime – Juliette, aged 10, asked which of your five senses do you use the most in space – to the potentially explosive: “How do you fart in space?”

Luca has chosen his favourites and will be answering in a weekly series called Ask Our Astronaut.

Here is a question from @brunoalves1670:

"How do you keep yourselves psychologically healthy in space?"

In this episode, Luca Parmitano tells us more about mental health in the International Space Station.