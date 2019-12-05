Latest Live Coverage

Do astronauts get any privacy in space or are they constantly being watched?

By Euronews 
Back in October, we asked for your questions for Euronews space correspondent and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano.

More than a hundred of you sent them in, from all around the internet – Facebook to Twitter, Instagram to Reddit.

They ranged from the sublime – Juliette, aged 10, asked which of your five senses do you use the most in space – to the ridiculous: “How do you fart in space?”

Luca has chosen his favourites and will be answering in a weekly series called Ask Our Astronaut.

Here is a question from Sarah Williams:

"Are astronauts watched the whole time they’re in the International Space Station? Is there any privacy?"

In this episode, Luca's NASA astronaut colleague Andrew Morgan tells us more about intimacy in the International Space Station.

