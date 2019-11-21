BREAKING NEWS

Space Chronicles with Luca Parmitano

Ask Our Astronaut | How can space exploration help us find solutions for climate change?

By  Natalia Oelsner 
Back in October, we asked for your questions for Euronews space correspondent and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano. More than a hundred of you sent them in, from all around the internet – Facebook to Twitter, Instagram to Reddit.

They ranged from the sublime – Juliette, aged 10, asked which of your five senses do you use the most in space – to the ridiculous: “How do you fart in space?”

Luca has chosen his favourites and will be answering in a weekly series called Ask Our Astronaut.

First up, a question from France. High school tutor Maarten Das asked: “How can space exploration and science in space help us to find solutions for climate change on Earth?”

Luca gives us his unique insights into climate change, after witnessing it from an astronaut’s perspective, and talks about what kind of solutions could be found to fight it.

Journalist name • Camille Simonet

