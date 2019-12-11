Police in Denmark make arrests over suspected terror plot

Police in Denmark have arrested 20 people in connection with suspected preparations for an Islamist terrorist attack.

They said several raids were made throughout the country on Wednesday and that suspects were arrested for trying to obtain explosives and firearms.

Copenhagen Police said on Twitter its officers were carrying out a "major action" with searches and arrests being made around the country.

Denmark has not seen a militant attack since 2015 when two people were killed and six police officers were wounded. In that incident, a lone gunman shot and killed a man outside a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech, and later killed a person outside a Jewish synagogue in central Copenhagen. The gunman was killed in a shoot-out with police.

This year, the Danish government-imposed temporary border controls at its border with Sweden following the bombing of the Danish Tax Agency in Copenhagen, which led to the arrest of three Swedish men.