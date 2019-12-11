On a pedestrian bridge over the M8 into central Glasgow on December 11 three men in hi-vis jackets were tying a banner to the railings bearing a simple message: “Get Tories Oot.” [Oot being the Scottish vernacular spelling for 'out']

Although there is talk of a quiet Conservative - or “shy Tory” - vote simmering here north of the border, few would admit it in Glasgow, where the city’s main divide is between Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour and Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party.

Corbyn made a surprise appearance in the shipping district of Govan on Wednesday, a day before the election, stumping for candidate Matt Kerr, who is looking to overturn an SNP majority of just 50 in this hotly contested parliamentary seat.

Labour's Jeremy Corbyn speaks at campaign rally in Glasgow | LIVE

A former postman, Kerr told Euronews that what was once a solid seat fell out of favour with voters during the New Labour era of Tony Blair. Now, under Corbyn, the party was again focusing on issues that resonated with working class Scots, he said.

“What I think is great over the last few years is that we’ve gone back to our roots, back to what we’re all about. We’re talking about socialism," he said.

Euronews's Orlando Crowcroft speaks to Labour candidate Matt Kerr for Glasgow South West | LIVE
"Areas like this have been iconic for the Labour Party": parliamentary candidate Matt Kerr

Indeed, Corbyn barely mentioned Brexit in his speech Wednesday, choosing instead to focus on the issues of minimum wage and the British National Health Service a day after a scandal over a four year old boy treated on the floor of a hospital in Leeds because of a lack of bed space.

Perhaps channelling the language of former president Barack Obama in his 2008 election campaign for the White House, he told the crowd gathered on a bitterly cold morning that a vote for Labour was 'a vote for hope'.

"In this city of Glasgow, which has some of the poorest people in the United Kingdom, which has wards containing the lowest life expectancy anywhere across the country, they need an end to austerity, they need a UK government that will invest all across the country and give real hope and real security to people," Jeremy Corbyn told supporters.

The Labour leader's focus on matters such as austerity and the health service contrasts with the SNP, which has made Brexit - and a second referendum on Scottish independence - its key electoral issue. Labour activists say that is because its domestic record - the SNP has led Scotland’s parliament for a decade - is so dire.

“We’ve had a lost decade,” one Labour activist told Euronews just before Corbyn’s speech, “and we need something better.”

Euronews's Orlando Crowcroft interviews people at Labour's Jeremy Corbyn campaign rally in Glasgow | LIVE

Euronews has repeatedly attempted to interview SNP candidates in Glasgow over the last week but all requests have been declined. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party told us that its candidates were too busy campaigning to be interviewed.

Also on the podium with the Labour leader in Govan was Paul Sweeney, Labour’s candidate for Glasgow North East, who beat the SNP in 2017 by just 242 votes, who spoke to Euronews live from his campaign headquarters on Tuesday night.

Got any questions about the UK #GeneralElection2019? Our Euronews correspondent Orlando Crowcroft is in Glasgow tonight to answer your questions!

The UK goes to the polls on December 12, with all official campaigning ending at midnight on December 11. Voting ends at 10 pm, with exit polls giving a steer on the expected result at around 11 am GMT. The actual results will be unlikely to be given until between 2 am and 4 am on December 13.

Although polls still show a comfortable lead for Boris Johnson's Conservatives, Labour is gaining in the final days as Corbyn tours the UK. The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, have slumped in the polls and on Tuesday one of its candidates admitted to Euronews that its promise to revoke Article 50 and prevent Brexit was a mistake.

