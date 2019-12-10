Protesters target Japan and world leaders at COP25

A group of a dozen protesters gathered outside the COP25 climate conference on Tuesday to call on Japan to abandon coal-fired power plants.

Coal remains the cheapest fuel source for Japanese utilities as long-term contracts for cleaner-burning liquefied natural gas (LNG) have risen this year since they are tied to the price of crude oil.

Also starring inside the event, big-headed caricatures of Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron were crammed into a flimsy raft, with the display showing sea levels rising around them due to climate change.

The aid group Oxfam International was behind the stunt, hoping it would serve to illustrate the devasting effects of climate change demanding more ambitious measures at the COP25 meeting to stem the effects of climate change.