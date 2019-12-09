Eight-year-old climate activist climbs lamp post to protest outside COP25

Greta Thunberg may have found her successor.

Police in Madrid had to remove an eight-year-old environmental activist from a lamp post outside the United Nations' COP25 climate summit on Monday (December 9).

It's not the first stunt for the girl, who calls herself Zozo and wants to raise awareness around global warming.

She held up a white flag reading "How dare you?", a famous line from Thunberg, who has inspired millions of people worldwide to strike and protest every Friday to demand action against climate change.

Police left Zozo hanging for around half an hour before bringing her down back to safety. That was enough time to catch the media's attention and get her message out.

"We are running out of time. We still have eight years left to stay below 1.5 degrees (Celsius). And the longer our politicians are wasting time with nonsense, people will keep dying and losing their homes," the girl told reporters.

By the time the COP 25 meeting wraps up on Friday, negotiators hope to resolve remaining disagreements on how to curb global warming in line with the targets set out in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.