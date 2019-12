The UN climate COP25 awaits the second visit of young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, on a day that focuses on "sustainable finance".

16-year-old Greta Thunberg will take part in an event with young climate activists and, later, in the high-level event promoted by UNICEF "Children and Young People, Against Climate Change," that will be attended by former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and Ireland's former President Mary Robinson, among others.