More than 50 world leaders attend the 2019 United Nations Climate Change (COP25) conference at Madrid's IFEMA convention centre. The event was supposed to take place in Chile in December but was moved due to civil unrest in the country.

The Climate Summit, which should lay the bases for a new phase of climate action, starts today in Madrid. COP25 is the last UN Climate Summit before 2020, when many nations must submit new climate action plans.

"In Chile and in the world we are experiencing social and environmental crises. In order to face them, we must return to our roots: we must listen to each other to rebuild trust and dialogue with a willingness to change", explained Chilean environmental minister Carolina Schmidt.

Schmidt, who will preside over the negotiations during the summit, claimed that climate change is "unfair" as it mainly affects vulnerable people, communities and countries.

The presidents of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic; the prime minister of Morocco, Saadeddine Othmani; Prince Albert of Monaco or the president of the US House of Representatives, Nanci Pelosi are some of the world leaders that will be present in Madrid's capital.

Before the official opening, Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will meet the heads of state and government of the EU countries and the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres. During the afternoon, he will meet the leaders from Latin America.

The world leaders will present their opening statements at 08.00 GMT. Speakers include the new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Von der Leyen has set high targets in the European Union's policy to combat climate change, pledging to reduce the bloc's carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2030.

On Sunday, her first day at the helm, she repeated to journalists her objective to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, meaning carbon emissions should be fully offset by measures that cut CO2, like planting trees.