At least 43 dead after fire sweeps through factory in Delhi

At least 43 people were killed after a fire swept through a six-storey factory in Delhi, police and government officials said.

It broke out on Sunday morning in the congested Anaj Mandi area of the Indian capital and spread quickly, local media reported.

The chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said while visiting the scene of the fire that he had ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that it was "extremely horrific".

"Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," Modi said.

Home minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that there was a "tragic loss of previous lives" and that he had "instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This story is being updated as events unfold.