After a four-week journey involving crossing the Atlantic on a catamaran and an overnight train from Lisbon, Greta Thunberg has arrived in Madrid on Friday for the UN Climate Summit (COP25).

The teenage activist will lead the Fridays For Future march in the Spanish capital later today, she said on Twitter. She is also expected to make a speech.

In just over a year, Thunberg has inspired younger protesters in a global movement demanding action to slow the atmospheric warming that climate scientists say could ultimately endanger the survival of industrial societies.

Stepping off the night train Lusitania at Chamartin train station in the Spanish capital, the 16-year-old Swede completed a hastily arranged expedition to a UN conference originally planned in Santiago, Chile.

Thunberg was met by a crowd of reporters but did not speak as she left the train.

The Lusitania, which runs daily, is the only direct train link between Lisbon and Madrid and takes nine hours to travel overnight between the capitals.

The annual summit kicked off on Monday with a call from UN chief Antonio Guterres not to be the “generation ... that fiddled while the planet burned”.

But Thunberg says the climate talks are failing.

At the last UN climate event in September, she harangued delegates, demanding: “How dare you?” and declaring, “You have stolen my dreams.”