Greta Thunberg is expected to arrive in Lisbon, Portugal, this morning after crossing the Atlantic for the second time this year.

The 16-year-old climate activist is sailing to Madrid from Virginia in the US to attend the COP25 climate conference in Spain, which starts in December.

Thunberg is on a 48ft catamaran called La Vagabonde, with an Australian couple who are travelling the world with their newborn child by boat and posting about their experience on YouTube.

She has been touring the US and meeting with climate activist groups across North America since August. Thunberg arrived in New York on another sailboat which had given her a carbon-neutral lift from Europe.

The young activist had originally planned to stay in America much longer, slowly making her way to South America, where Chile was expected to host the COP25 meeting.

But after a wave of protests erupted in Chile the country announced that Cit could no longer host the talks, and Spain offered Madrid as an alternative venue.

This left Thunberg in need of a boat ride back to Europe.

"It turns out I've traveled half around the world, the wrong way", she tweeted, adding: "If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful."