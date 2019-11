Three people were wounded in a stabbing on Grote Marktsraat, a shopping street in The Hague, on Friday evening.

Police in the city said the suspect was at large. They described him as aged 45-50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent. He was wearing a shawl and a gray tracksuit.

Dutch broadcaster NOS said there was "no indication of a terrorist motive," citing "varied sources".