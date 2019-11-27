TV chef Gary Rhodes dead at 59

Gary Rhodes, the TV chef best known for his appearances as host of MasterChef, has died in Dubai. He was 59.

Rhodes, who spent time with Euronews in Dubai earlier this year, also hosted programmes such as Hell's Kitchen and Rhodes Around Britain.

"The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE," the family said in a statement.

"Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26 November, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

Tributes poured in on Twitter as his death was announced on Wednesday.

Born in 1960, Rhodes began his career at the Amsterdam Hilton before moving to London's Reform Club and then becoming sous chef at the Michelin-starred Capital Hotel in Knightsbridge.

_This is a breaking story. More to follow. _