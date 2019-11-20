A French appeal court is due to rule on Thursday on the case of Pierre Mumber, a mountain guide convicted of “facilitating irregular entry” of asylum-seekers in the Alps last year.

The mountaineer faces a three-month suspended sentence if the court upholds his conviction.

But Mumber and his advocates, including human rights group Amnesty International, say the mountaineer only offered hot tea and warm clothes to four West Africans who arrived in France through the mountains from Italy.

“Pierre committed no crime. But his conviction following this act of kindness shows how the French authorities are misusing the anti-smuggling law to criminalize people who offer help to those on the move,” said Rym Khadhraoui, Research Fellow at Amnesty International.

Euronews looks into the case as so-called 'solidarity crimes' are the focus of mounting controversy in France and Europe.

What's Mumber accused of?

Since the beginning of the migration crisis in 2015, Mumber, like hundreds of other people living along the French-Italian border, has been participating in “maraudes”- the name that is given in France to roaming operations intended to help those in need.

The incident Mumber was charged for occurred on January 6 last year. The mountain guide and other volunteers were roaming the border when they found four migrants. One of them was a seriously injured Nigerian woman.

Then two police officers arrived and took the migrants to their cars, accompanied by Mumber.

According to French authorities, Mumber opened the doors of the car to help the group escape - except for the wounded woman. The migrants were never found again.

"I was convicted on the basis of false police statements. The police told a story that is not mine, they blamed me for things that I did not do," Mumber told Euronews.

"They used me as a pretense, saying well, if we did not manage to catch these people, it's because of him."

"The purpose is to discourage people who show solidarity with foreigners,” he continued.

Since the beginning of the migration crisis, thousands of asylum-seekers have crossed the French-Italian border. As they do not know the area, they often get lost in the mountains, freeze or get seriously injured.

Alpine and Speleological Aid volunteers climb a mountain during a search and rescue training on the French border, where migrants try to cross from Italy to France REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

“At the border, 4 or 5 people have already died, some of them not far from the city,” said Mumber.

“It’s hard for me to accept that 20-year-old guys die at our doorstep simply because they are trying to get into our country. It’s impossible to accept”.

Is Mumber an isolated case?

According to local NGOs, about two hundred people took part in the “maraudes” in the French-Italian border region, helping to rescue about 800 refugees.

Mumber's case is far from being isolated. Michel Rousseau, of the French NGO 'Tous Migrants' told Euronews that around twenty volunteers had been prosecuted since 2017 - and the vast majority convicted.

Last month, appeal judges convicted another mountaineer, Kevin Lucas, to a two-month suspended jail sentence after he helped five migrants in March 2018, his Attorney Maeva Binimelis told Euronews. The initial ruling foresaw a four-month sentence.

Binimelis told Euronews her client will challenge the ruling before France’s court of cassation.

Although both cases are distinct, Kevin Lucas and Pierre Mumber’s trials both fall under a so-called “solidarity crime,” Binimelis said, denouncing current repressive policies towards those who help migrants.

“[The ruling ]is confirmation that proofs of humanity are unwanted,” Binimelis said.

What are French laws saying?

Under a 1945 law, “any person who, as a result of direct or indirect assistance, facilitated or attempted to facilitate the entry, movement or illegal residence of a foreigner in France” faces a jail sentence of up to five years and a fine of 30,000 €.

However, a few highly publicized cases forced the French government to soften the law.

Last year, France's top court ruled that the “principle of fraternity” should have shielded olive farmer Cedric Herrou from prosecution over his role in helping hundreds of migrants to enter the country illegally.

Cedric Herrou, a French farmer assisting migrants to cross the French-Italian border to avoid police controls, sits outside his home, France, 2017 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

READ MORE: French Constitutional Court sides with farmer who helps migrants

As a result, President Emmanuel Macron's government adopted a new law in August 2018 shielding from prosecution “any person or organization when the act has not given rise to any direct or indirect compensation and has consisted in providing legal, linguistic or social advice or support, or any other aid provided exclusively for humanitarian purposes".

Yet prosecutions of volunteers have continued. According to rights groups, one reason is that courts tend to consider that pro-migrant activism is not gratuitous and thus doesn't fall under the humanitarian exemption.

“Our government, like many European governments, decided to turn migrants into scapegoats,” Rousseau told Euronews.

“And, like many other governments, they decided to build walls, symbolic or real, so that people fleeing from poverty and oppression could not find refuge in our countries."

Do 'solidarity crimes' exist in other European countries?

According to GISTI, a French non-profit, France is not alone in criminalizing solidarity towards migrants.

Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Greece and Italy punish helping the illegal entry of foreigners when it is for profit. Yet the organization has documented a number of examples of people who helped migrants gratuitously in these countries and ended up in court.

Swiss laws sanction anyone who "facilitates the entry, exit or illegal stay of a foreigner or participates in preparations for this purpose."

Amnesty Switzerland has documented four examples of convictions and arrests of Swiss citizens who had helped migrants in recent years.