International Criminal Court opens probe into violence against Rohingya minority in Myanmar

By Euronews 
Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday approved a prosecution request to investigate crimes against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, the court said in a statement.

"There exists a reasonable basis to believe widespread and/or systematic acts of violence may have been committed that could qualify as the crimes against humanity of deportation across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border," a court decision said.

"The chamber hereby authorises the commencement of an investigation into the situation in Bangladesh/Myanmar."

