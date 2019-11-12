Socialists and Podemos reach coalition deal in bid to form Spain's next government

Spain's Socialists (PSOE) and left-wing Unidas Podemos (UP) have reached a coalition agreement in a bid to form the country's next government. Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez and Unidas Podemos counterpart Pablo Iglesias announced the agreement today at a press conference.

Spain's acting Prime Minister Sanchez is aiming to form a "progressive" and "stable" coalition.

Spanish media say the preliminary agreement places Iglesias as deputy prime minister, but this was not confirmed during the press conference.

The socialist leader has also announced that he will start talks with other parties to reach a majority.

A coalition of PSOE (120) and Unidas Podemos (35) is far from the required majority of 176 seats and they would need 21 more lawmakers to form a government in the first vote. Therefore, the Socialists would need the support of other parties such as Citizens or the Catalan and Basque independentist parties.