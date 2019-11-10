After four elections in less than four years and the shortest election campaign of the countries history, Spaniards return to the polls this Sunday with great uncertainty about the possible outcome.

The turnout in this Sunday's Spanish general election was 56,8% at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT), almost four points below that recorded in the previous elections on 28 April, when it was 60,7%. The participation rate is, along with the 2016 figure, the lowest since 2000.

Turnout has decreased in all Spanish communities, mainly in the regions of Catalonia and Murcia.

In the previous general election, the 75.79% of the total electoral census went to vote, one of the highest turnout since democracy was restored in Spain four decades ago.

Spaniards go to vote for the second time in less than a year to try to end the political blockade that prevents the formation of a stable government due to the growing fragmentation of Parliament and the lack of agreement between political groups.

The nearly 23,000 polling stations opened at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) where 37 million voters are summoned to vote until 8 p.m. (1900 GMT).

The April 28 elections were won by Pedro Sánchez's Socialist Party with 123 seats (out of a total of 350), insufficient to form a government in the absence of an agreement with the other parties.

Many suspect this election will go the same way.

