Kazakh former president says in talks to arrange Putin-Zelenskiy summit

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is trying to arrange a one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Nazarbayev said on Tuesday.

“Zelenskiy has already agreed to a tete-a-tete, and informed the president of Russia about that. We shall see now (if Putin agrees),” Nazarbayev told a conference on international politics in Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh capital.

