Tennis: France claim Fed Cup title with 3-2 win over Australia

By REUTERS SPORT (EN) 
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Nature Valley Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham - June 16, 2019 France's Caroline Garcia in action during the final
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Nature Valley Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham - June 16, 2019 France's Caroline Garcia in action during the final -
Copyright
REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
France claimed their first Fed Cup title in 16 years on Sunday with a 3-2 victory after defeating hosts Australia in the decisive doubles rubber in the final in Perth.

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia held firm in a tense decider to beat Ash Barty and Sam Stosur 6-4 6-3 at Perth Arena and secure France's third title in the women's team event.

France hoists the Fed Cup trophy for the first time since 2003, when Amelie Mauresmo led the French to a 4-1 win over the United States in the final in Moscow.