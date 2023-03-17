UEFA Champions League draw: Real Madrid face Chelsea in quarter-finals

Real Madrid will play Chelsea in the quarter finals of this season's Champions League, with the Spaniards looking for their 15th title.

The draw took place Friday at UEFA's headquarters in Nyom, Switzerland.

In the other quarter finals, Manchester City will face Bayern Munich; Inter Milan will face Portugal's Benfica; and Napoli will play AC Milan in an all-Italy derby.

Real Madrid will have to overcome 2020 champions Chelsea in order to progress further in their title defence. The tie is a repeat of last year's quarter finals -- where Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate to progress in the last four.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland-inspired Manchester City will be facing the challenges of Bayern Munich for the first time in European knockout stages, while the sides have previously met in only the group stages.

At least one Italian club will be in the last four, as the draw has pitted Napoli and AC Milan. Three Italian sides qualified for the last eight in this edition, a big difference to the last tournament where no Italian clubs progressed to the quarter finals.

On the road to Istanbul, Inter Milan, the third Italian side on the mix, will face Benfica after the Lison-based side secured a convicing wins the the last 16 round of matches against Club Brugge.

The first leg of fixtures will be played in 12 and 13 April, with the return leg scheduled for the 18 and 19 of the same month.

Manchester United to face Sevilla in the Europa League

Manchester United will face six-time champions Sevilla in the quarter-final of the Europa League.

The draw puts Juventus against Sporting Club as another Italian side, AS Roma, will face Feyenoord in a repeat fixture of last year's UEFA Conference League finals.

Debutants Union Saint-Giulliese will face Germany's Bayer Leverkusen, who will look to secure a place in the last four in the Euroopa League for the first time ever.