This house isn't really sinking in London's Thames: this floating mock-up of a typical British suburban home is part of a protest called "Our House is Flooding", organised by Extinction Rebellion to demand that British politicians act on climate change.

A white microwave oven bobbed in the water next to the large model house, complete with drainpipes and chimney stack. The installation wallowed half-submerged in the river's brownish waters, not far from tourist sight Tower Bridge.

Extinction Rebellion staged the protest as parts of northern and central England were struggling with the aftermath of floods that began last week when severe storms brought a month's rainfall in less than 24 hours.

"We are watching, in real-time, as people's lives are destroyed around the world and in the UK; unless action is taken to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero, these tragedies are set to worsen," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

"Many people in the UK have had life-changing experiences this week, and there will be many more in low-lying and coastal areas affected by flooding over the coming winter. We stand in solidarity with all of those who have lost their homes and livelihoods and will continue to demand action until the severity of this national and global emergency is realised."

The danger climate change poses to societies around the world were underlined last month in a study that found that 300 million people would be at risk of coastal flooding by 2050 -- three times the number previously thought.

The study by Climate Central, a U.S.-based climate science organisation, showed that large parts of London and coastal and low-lying areas in Britain would be among the areas at risk unless adequate sea defences were built.

"Despite our government's denial, this is a national disaster creeping ever closer to the capital," Extinction Rebellion said.

The group, which was launched in London just over a year ago, has organised colourful protests and mass acts of civil disobedience in Britain and other countries to press its demands for faster action to cut emissions and halt the accelerating loss of plant and animal species.