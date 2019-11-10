Dozens of flood warnings are in place across England as more heavy rain is expected in the coming days.

Severe warnings remain in place on the River Don in South Yorkshire with residents in Doncaster attempting to clear up and protect their houses from the rising waters.

Parts of northern England have suffered a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, forcing many to leave their homes.

One woman was swept away to her death after the River Derwent burst its banks near the town of Matlock in Derbyshire on Friday.

Police said the woman's body had been found by a stretch of the river near the town of Darley Dale.

The flooding has become a general election issue with political leaders visiting affected areas ahead of next month's poll.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn visited homes in South Yorkshire that were soaked by overflowing rivers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the work of local emergency services as he visited Matlock on Friday.

The prime minister also warned that the UK was seeing more "serious flooding" and that the country needed to prepare.