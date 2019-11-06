Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

France

Catherine Deneuve, 76, treated in Paris hospital after 'limited' stroke — AFP

 Comments
By AFP 
Catherine Deneuve, 76, has been taken to hospital in Paris after her stroke.
Catherine Deneuve, 76, has been taken to hospital in Paris after her stroke. -
Copyright
Reuters
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

French actress Catherine Deneuve has been hospitalised in Paris after suffering a stroke, her family told AFP.

The 76-year-old star had “a very limited ischemic stroke” which is reversible, according to a statement released through her agent, Claire Blondel.

"Fortunately, she has no loss of movement and must of course take some time off," said the statement, without giving further details.

The actress has been in Paris since October filming Emanuelle Bercot’s latest film, “De Son Vivant”, in which she stars alongside Benoît Magimel.