French actress Catherine Deneuve has been hospitalised in Paris after suffering a stroke, her family told AFP.

The 76-year-old star had “a very limited ischemic stroke” which is reversible, according to a statement released through her agent, Claire Blondel.

"Fortunately, she has no loss of movement and must of course take some time off," said the statement, without giving further details.

The actress has been in Paris since October filming Emanuelle Bercot’s latest film, “De Son Vivant”, in which she stars alongside Benoît Magimel.