Facebook rebrands as calls for government-led breakup continue

Facebook introduced a new brand Monday: FACEBOOK.

The company announced in a blog post that the new brand, which retains the name of the social network, would have a new logo to better indicate all the various products and services it now offers, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

"Today, we're updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook," Antonio Lucio, the company's chief marketing officer, wrote in the blog post. "We're introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding."

The timing of the move is notable because the company faces calls from politicians and consumer advocates for the government to break it up into various pieces.

"This brand change is a way to better communicate our ownership structure to the people and businesses who use our services to connect, share, build community and grow their audiences," Lucio wrote.

The new logo features Facebook in capitalized letters with "custom typography." The company said the new brand would appear on Instagram, WhatsApp and its other offerings.

Google made a similar move in 2015, but called its new parent company Alphabet and restructured its company to make Google a subsidiary.