South Africa lead England 12-6 at half-time in the Rugby World Cup final.

The Springboks have scored four penalties, via the boot of Handre Pollard, to England's two, from Owen Farrell.

South Africa lost hooker Mbongeni Mbonambi and lock Lood de Jager after being injured in tackles during the first half.

Mbonambi was attempting to tackle lock Courtney Lawes when he was kneed in the head and lay motionless on the field at Yokohama Stadium after just over 20 minutes, while de Jager appeared to have dislocated his shoulder while tackling number eight Billy Vunipola.

Malcolm Marx and Franco Mostert replaced the pair.

England, meanwhile, were dealt a blow in the third minute when prop Kyle Sinckler was knocked out cold when he made contact with teammate Maro Itoje's shoulder and fell to the ground, with referee Jerome Garces immediately calling a halt to play.