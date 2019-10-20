Johnson faces tough week in Parliament over Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to bring legislation forward early this week to implement his Brexit deal and has vowed to take the UK out of the European Union by October 31.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC that he is "confident" that the government will pass the deal Johnson struck up with EU leaders last week, saying the UK will leave by the October deadline.

"We believe we've got the numbers and we'll keep talking to the DUP and see if there's further reassurances that can be provided," Raab told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have said they will vote against the deal, but conservatives have in the past relied on their support for a working majority in Parliament.

Johnson sent an unsigned letter to European Council President Donald Tusk on Saturday night requesting a Brexit delay until the end of January, as required by legislation that was passed in September that was meant to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Tusk said he had received the request for an extension, and EU ambassadors met and took note of the request.

Johnson sent a second, signed letter arguing that an extension would be damaging, stating that the process must be brought "to a conclusion", but Johnson will have to face off with lawmakers in Parliament this week.

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said an amendment calling for a second referendum is "inevitable".

"There will be an amendment on a referendum, whether there will be detailed amendments put next week for the whole of the referendum I don’t know. There’s lots of discussions going on," he said on the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

Starmer told the BBC that the Labour party is poised to back a second amendment as well, arguing that Johnson's deal should be considered by the British public.

"Whether it’s this deal or any future deal it’s got to go back, so the public can say, ‘do you want to leave on these terms?’ If so then we do. If not, we remain," Starmer said.

Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell also said a second referendum amendment was inevitable and said that the people should have a say on the deal.

Raab called the Labour party plans to back a second referendum "a breach of faith with the voters".

