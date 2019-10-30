Mourners at a funeral in Germany ended up involuntary high on drugs after they were accidentally served hash cakes, say police.

Police in the eastern city of Rostock said after the burial, the funeral party went to a restaurant for coffee and cake, which is customary in Germany.

When a number of people experienced nausea and dizziness, some requiring medical treatment, the police investigated.

It was found that the restaurant employee in charge of the cakes had asked her 18-year-old daughter to bake them.

Instead of the cake baked for the funeral, the mother took a hash cake from the freezer by mistake, which police say had been made for a different occasion.

The incident happened back in August but wasn't made public earlier out of respect for the mourners.

Police said the 18-year-old is under investigation.