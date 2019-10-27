UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces another crunch vote in parliament Monday as he pushes for MPs to support his call for fresh elections on December 12.

Johnson needs a two-thirds majority in the House of Commons in order to override the Fixed Term Parliament Act, passed by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition in 2010.

The bill was designed to ensure stability by taking away the power of the incumbent government to call elections on a date of their choice, setting the parliamentary term to five years.

Johnson, whose majority was reduced to 289 after 21 Conservative MPs were expelled from the party for defying the government over Brexit, needs Britain's opposition to back his call for elections.

Britain’s Labour party has ruled out supporting Johnson until the European Union agrees to extend the UK’s Brexit deadline until January 31, 2020.

Although the EU has supported an extension in principle, it has not said how long it will be.

On Sunday, Labour’s Home Affairs spokeswoman Dianne Abbott said that if Johnson committed to not leading the UK out of the EU without a deal, “a lot of Labour MPs would be satisfied.”

Another option

Meanwhile, two other opposition parties in the UK - the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party (SNP) have offered Johnson an easier route to fresh elections.

In a letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk, Jo Swinson, Liberal Democrat leader, said that if the EU grants an extension to January 31, 2020, they and the SNP will propose an amendment to the Fixed Term Parliament Act to hold an election on December 9.

As an amendment, the bill would only need a simple majority to pass, with the SNP and Liberal Democrats 51 MPs getting Johnson over the line without the need for Labour Party support.

It is unclear whether Johnson will be willing publicly commit to avoiding a no deal exit, however, as the UK prime minister has repeatedly stated that to do so undermines Britain’s negotiating strategy.