Watch live: Police give update on 39 bodies found in UK truck

Vietnam says it is investigating family concerns that some of its citizens are among those found dead in a truck near a port on the outskirts of London on Wednesday.

It came after two more people were arrested over the deaths.

A 38-year-old man and woman from Warrington, Cheshire, were arrested "on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter," Essex Police said in a statement.

The 25-year-old truck driver, from Northern Ireland, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Officers raided two homes in Northern Ireland on Thursday as part of an investigation into the deaths, which were discovered in a truck in Grays, a port on the River Thames in Essex, east of London.

Hoa Nghiem from Human Rights Space, a civic network based in Vietnam, said at least one of the deceased might have been Vietnamese.

Pham Thi Tra My, 26, sent a text message to her mother saying she could not breathe at about the time the truck container was en route from Belgium to Britain, Hoa said.

VietHome, an organisation for the Vietnamese community, said it had received news from 10 families that their loved ones were missing. Hanoi's London embassy was coordinating with British police, the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

The Vietnamese Embassy said it is in contact with British police and other agencies after receiving calls from worried families on its consular hotline.