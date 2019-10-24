Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Severe weather and floods cause deaths across Western Europe

By Euronews 
Local residents clean up after flash floods in Castelletto D'Orba
Local residents clean up after flash floods in Castelletto D'Orba -
Copyright
Reuters - reuters
At least three people have died in torrential rain and flooding across parts of Western Europe.

Flash flooding in Italy's Piedmont region left two people dead.

In Spain's north-eastern region of Catalonia, one person died as the area was hit with their second period of torrential rain in the past two months. Authorities say 20,000 people have been affected by power cuts caused by the storms.

In southern France bad weather and flooding forced dozens to evacuate their homes.

The severe weather has also prompted the closure of a major train line between Montpellier in the south of France and Barcelona.

Further severe thunderstorms are expected later on Thursday.