British MPs are debating the new EU divorce deal that Boris Johnson has agreed with Brussels this week.

The UK prime minister, who does not have a majority in parliament, needs around 320 of them to back him.

If not, legislation requires Johnson to write to EU chief Donald Tusk and ask for a three-month extension

